Best Buy to Sell Huawei S7 7-inch Android Tablet for $299

Yesterday, Best Buy announced it will start selling the 7-inch Huawei S7 Android Tablet for $299. If Huawei or its S7 tablet don't sound familiar, that's because the Taiwanese manufacturer is mostly known as an ODM that produces products sold under different brands. However, we saw the slate at Qualcomm's Computex 2010 booth and were intrigued by it.

The Huawei S7 has an 800x480 resolution resistive touch screen, Android 2.1, a 2-megapixel rear camera, 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera, microSD slot, and USB port. Though there's a 3G version available elsewhere, Best Buy will be selling the 802.11n Wi-Fi only version. Rare among tablets that can't make phone calls, the Huawei S7 has full access to the Android Marketplace.

The Huawei S7 is available for pre-order at BestBuy.com right now.

