Apple: Apps Can't View Your Contacts Without Explicit Permission

Last week, it was reported that several iOS applications are collecting users' personal contact information without asking for permission. Among the culprits mentioned was the Path app, a platform for sharing status updates across social networks.

Today, Apple has finally addressed those claims, telling All Things D, "Apps that collect or transmit a user's contact data without their prior permission are in violation of our guidelines." The company also said that, going forward, apps will need to explicitly ask for permission before they can collect information about a users' contacts.

U.S. lawmakers, including House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Henry Waxman, issued an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook just hours before the company responded today. An iOS update that requires all apps to ask for permission before viewing your contacts should be on the way soon.

via All Things D