How to Add an Email Account in Apple Mail

Users of Apple's desktop Mail app should know that it can support multiple email accounts, and it's easy to add another. This way you can keep your home, work and extra email accounts all under the same digital roof.

Mail supports email accounts from Apple's iCloud, Microsoft's Exchange, Google's Gmail, Yahoo! and AOL, as well as others that use POP3 or IMAP technologies. Here's how to add an account to Apple Mail.

1. Click Mail in the Menu bar.

2. Select Add Account...

3. Select an email service.

4. Click Continue.

5. Enter your email address and click Next.

6. Enter your password and click Next.

7. Check off the box next to Contacts, as you'll want to make it easy to send emails.

You've added an email address to Apple Mail.

