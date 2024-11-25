"The Dell XPS 13 is someone’s perfect laptop. I love the design, the battery life, and the performance.": Dell XPS 13 plummets to an all-time low of $899 in early Black Friday deal

Dell Black Friday deals are upon us already, and the pricing on the XPS 13 (9345) Snapdragon Edition has dropped to just $899 at Dell.

The Dell XPS 13 (9345) Snapdragon X Elite blew us away when we reviewed it. This Editor's Choice 4-Star Copilot+ PC boasts over 19 hours of battery life, robust performance, a bright display, a svelte design, and a solid webcam. Our reviews editor, Rami Tabari, said, "The Dell XPS 13 is someone’s perfect laptop. I love the design, the battery life, and the performance." While the keyboard and somewhat dull display held him back from a perfect rating for Dell's longest-lasting laptop ever.

This laptop quickly made its way onto our Best AI PC list, and for good reason. And it's now cheaper than ever before, at an incredibly low price of just $899 for the entry-level model that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-80-100) processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and 13-inch FHD display.

If the XPS 13 (9345) doesn't quite suit you because you need the full Windows 11 x86 application support, the 4-star Dell XPS 13 (9350) Intel Lunar Lake edition is also on sale for $300 off at Dell.

We've also got plenty of other great laptop deals so you can take home the best laptop or best AI PC for you this holiday season.