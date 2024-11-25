"The Dell XPS 13 is someone’s perfect laptop. I love the design, the battery life, and the performance.": Dell XPS 13 plummets to an all-time low of $899 in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday drops the MacBook Killer Dell down to just $899

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC on a blue gradient background
(Image credit: Future)
Dell Black Friday deals are upon us already, and the pricing on the XPS 13 (9345) Snapdragon Edition has dropped to just $899 at Dell.

The Dell XPS 13 (9345) Snapdragon X Elite blew us away when we reviewed it. This Editor's Choice 4-Star Copilot+ PC boasts over 19 hours of battery life, robust performance, a bright display, a svelte design, and a solid webcam. Our reviews editor, Rami Tabari, said, "The Dell XPS 13 is someone’s perfect laptop. I love the design, the battery life, and the performance." While the keyboard and somewhat dull display held him back from a perfect rating for Dell's longest-lasting laptop ever.

This laptop quickly made its way onto our Best AI PC list, and for good reason. And it's now cheaper than ever before, at an incredibly low price of just $899 for the entry-level model that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-80-100) processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and 13-inch FHD display.

If the XPS 13 (9345) doesn't quite suit you because you need the full Windows 11 x86 application support, the 4-star Dell XPS 13 (9350) Intel Lunar Lake edition is also on sale for $300 off at Dell.

Dell XPS 13 (9345)

Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899 at Dell

Dell XPS 13 laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors are up to $200 off for Black Friday. Prices start from $899 for the Snapdragon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC. As we praise in our Dell XPS 13 Snapdragon X Elite review, this laptop is slim and portable, has a bright display, and delivers outstanding performance and battery life. We gave this Snapgradon X Elite-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Snapdragon X Elite, X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone array, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 13 (9350)

Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13: was $1,399 now $1,099 at Dell

Dell XPS 13 laptops powered by Intel's "Lunar Lake" Core Ultra 200V series processors Snapdragon X Elite and Intel Ultra 7 processors are up to $300 off for Black Friday. Prices start from $1099 for the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V-powered Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC. As we praise in our Dell XPS 13 (9350) review, this laptop is slim and portable, and delivers outstanding battery life and solid performance. We gave this Intel-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics integrated GPU, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone array, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home.

We've also got plenty of other great laptop deals so you can take home the best laptop or best AI PC for you this holiday season.

Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.