Walmart Plus Weekend sale starts June 2 — preview the best deals

Walmart Plus paid membership holders get access to exclusive Walmart deals and restocks. The retailer's online-only Walmart Plus Weekend sale starts Thursday, June 2 at 3 p.m. ET and ends Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime Day, its sitewide Walmart Plus Weekend sale offers exclusive online deals to loyal Walmart customers. Walmart Plus members can expect to see unbeatable discounts on select laptops, TVs, gaming, and more. Members will also get a chance to score Sony's next-gen PlayStation game console in Walmart's next PS5 restock (opens in new tab) on June 2 (stock permitting).

If you're not a Walmart Plus member, start your paid membership here (opens in new tab) to access the Walmart Plus Weekend sale. Walmart Plus costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month for perks like exclusive deals, free unlimited delivery, fuel discounts and more.

Walmart+ Weekend sale deals

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the powerful Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review (opens in new tab), we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU does the heavy graphics lifting. Walmart+ members will save even more on this gaming laptop during Walmart's exclusive Walmart+ Weekend sale.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook PC: was $449 now $249 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart is currently slashing $200 off the 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display and runs on a AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and Radeon graphics. There's 128GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage on board for your important files. The Gateway Ultra Slim is a solid choice if you're shopping around for a cheaply priced laptop. Walmart+ members will save even more on this laptop during Walmart's exclusive Walmart+ Weekend sale.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was $849 now $684 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $157 on the excellent Galaxy Tab S7 Plus at Walmart. With one of the best displays on any tablet the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (opens in new tab) is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). Starting Jun 2, Walmart+ members will save even more on this tablet during Walmart's exclusive Walmart+ Weekend sale.

(opens in new tab) onn. 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $378 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart+ members can expect savings on the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 58 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $135 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart is slashing is slashing $64 off the Samsung Galaxy Pro true wireless earbuds. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus (opens in new tab). They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro among the industry's best headphones. Walmart+ members will save even more on these earbuds during Walmart's exclusive Walmart+ Weekend sale.