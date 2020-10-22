Walmart Black Friday ads reveal online and in-store deals

Walmart Black Friday deals start Wednesday, November 4 according to the retailer's Black Friday "Deals for Days" ad. Early holiday shoppers can access steep discounts on select laptops, tablets, wireless earbuds and more via Walmart.com.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, retailers like Walmart are emphasizing early online deals and curbside pickup at stores. Although Black Friday falls on November 27, discounts will be available weeks before then.

One noteworthy upcoming Black Friday deal from Walmart drops the MSI GF65 down to $79. This gaming laptop normally retails for $979, so that's $180 in savings. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

The MSI G65 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 512GB SSD. This online-only deal starts November 4 at 7pm ET and is good while supplies last.

Walmart's Black Friday ad reveals that another round of online-only deals start on November 7 at 12am. ET — in-store deals start at 5am locally. And the deals don't stop there. Tons of new online deals will be available at Walmart.com on November 11 at 7pm. ET, followed by more in-store deals on November 14 at 5am local time.

We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to check out our Black Friday hub for the best holiday deals. If you don't want to wait, here are the best Black Friday-like deals you can get right now.

Walmart Black Friday deals right now

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $749 now $649 @ Walmart

Now $100 off in a Black Friday-like deal, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This model packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080), 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502: was $1,775 now $1,520 @ Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $255 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502. This attractive gaming machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display. Under the hood is a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $299 now $239 @ Walmart

It's rare to find a 14-inch laptop that's this affordable, especially one with such a sleek design. The model Walmart is selling packs a MediaTek MT8173c Quad-Core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage --- components that won't break any speeds records but should offer enough horsepower to browse the web or do basic tasks, like send emails or watch YouTube videos.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 features an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD. This Google Classroom ready Chromebook is perfect for students and anyone else looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks.View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $979 now $799 @ Walmart (Starts Nov. 4 at 7pm ET)

As seen in Walmart's Black Friday ad, beginning Nov. 4, you can save $180 on the MSI GF65 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 512GB SSD. View Deal

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: $229 now $169 @ Walmart

This Black Friday-like deal takes $60 off the Galaxy Tab A7. The slim and lightweight Android Q-powered tablet delivers the entertainment experience you crave. Its 10.4-inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers make movies and shows come to life. Own it now for its lowest price yet!View Deal

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $30 off the latest 8th generation iPad. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart

The Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At $70 off, it's just $2 shy of its all time low price. View Deal