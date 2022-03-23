The Xbox Series X is back in stock in the UK — Daily Deals

The Xbox Series X is still in stock right now at Amazon! Could this be a sign of the end of stocking issues!?

Maybe. I'm not here to guess. I'm just here to tell you about the stock, as a lot of you are still hunting for them. Not only that, but you can get £200 off an impressive QHD monitor, over £100 off the OnePlus Nord 2 and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Xbox Series X: in stock for £449 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X: in stock for £449 @ Amazon
In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

View Deal
OnePlus Nord 2: was £399 now £279 @ Amazon with discount applied

OnePlus Nord 2: was £399 now £279 @ Amazon with discount applied
The OnePlus Nord 2 represents a true return to form for the brand — a great affordable mid range phone with all round power, awesome cameras and excellent battery life.

View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,049 @ Box.co.uk

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,049 @ Box.co.uk
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

View Deal
Lenovo Legion Y27gq-20 27-inch QHD G-SYNC 165Hz Gaming Monitor: was £499 now £299 @ Box.co.uk

Lenovo Legion Y27gq-20 27-inch QHD G-SYNC 165Hz Gaming Monitor: was £499 now £299 @ Box.co.uk
Get £200 off this QHD gaming monitor, which offers a great 1440p picture with a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate. You'll also find USB 3.0 passthrough for ultimate convenience and a great colour science to the picture.

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £174 @ Amazon

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £174 @ Amazon
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £64 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon
Amazon is slashing £50 off the 128GB model 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

View Deal
Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net
Pokémon Scarlet looks to be bringing the reinvigorated gameplay Legends Arceus brought to the table, and applies it to a mainline Pokémon title! It also comes as no surprise that the starter Pokémon are adorable too!

View Deal

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 