Save $40 on Corsair's best gaming keyboard in this epic Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is going by fast and the deals are coming in hard, throwing the best Prime Day gaming mouse deals your way, but you need a good gaming keyboard to match up to the task, and you won't find a better deal than the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyboard taking a $40 discount.

Right now, you can get the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyboard on sale for $159 at Amazon. The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT is one of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy thanks to its gorgeous RGB lighting and badass Cherry MX switches.

A $40 discount may not seem like much, but the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT is one of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy. From its gorgeous RGB lighting to its badass Cherry MX switches and comfortable wrist rest, the Corsair has a leg up on many mechanical keyboards.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT comes in at 18.3 x 6.7 x 1.4 inches. It's large, but it offers 6 macro keys on the side as well as discrete media keys and even a USB Type-A port for pass-through charging.

The clicky, tactile Blue key switches are incredibly comfortable to type on and immensely satisfying to game with. If you're into customizing RGB lighting, you'll have a blast with the Corsair Utility Engine (iCUE) software that you can use to mess with the per-key lighting on the device.

If you're particular about comfort, have peace of mind with the Corsair's included wrist rest, which is made out of a super comfortable foam material. Tom's Guide's Marshall Honorof says that "it's actually one of the most comfortable wrist rests I've used with any keyboard."

