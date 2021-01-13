MSI reveals upgraded GF Thin and GP Leopard gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs

MSI may have one of the longest lists of laptops announced at CES 2021 , but we’re not complaining. Especially since its budget gaming laptop range is looking as impressive as ever, with two new models for its GF Thin series and another two GP Leopard series models catered for demanding engineers or gamers (all boasting RTX 30 series GPUs, no less).

Preorders for all models are available right now, with prices for the MSI GP66 Leopard starting at $1,799 and the GP76 Leopard from $2,299, while prices for the MSI GF65 Thin are from an affordable $999, and the GP75 Thin are from $1,299.

MSI GP66 Leopard: What you need to know

The MSI GP66 Leopard has a range of configurations, especially when it comes to GPUs. The new model comes in a Core Black colour, with a simple yet sturdy chassis and a hood with MSI’s signature dragon crest logo. Its keyboard is compact and features per-key RGB illumination.

(Image credit: MSI)

As for its display, expect a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and either a 144Hz refresh rate or 240Hz refresh rate. Better yet, MSI states it will be able to support 8K external displays. The laptop itself comes in at 14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches and weighs 5.25 pounds. Considering the specs it packs, it’s not a terribly heavy unit.



Speaking of which, the GP66 Leopard will boast up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU. Oh, and it’s VR ready. Now that’s a powerhouse. In terms of battery life, MSI hasn’t mentioned how long it will last, but it does state it has a 4 cell (65Wh) Li-Ion battery.



Finally, you'll get one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1, N HDMI port and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

MSI GP76 Leopard: What you need to know

The MSI GP76 Leopard is the bigger, 17.3-inch sibling to the GP66, but it doesn’t come with too many bigger upgrades. It boasts a 17.3-inch, 1080p display, along with a 300Hz refresh rate with a response time of 3ms.

(Image credit: MSI)

It has sizable dimensions of 15.63 x 10.57 x 1.1 inches and weighs 6.39 pounds, which doesn’t make it nearly as portable as the GP66. Apart from only coming with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, The GP76 has the same features as the GP66, although with a price set at $2,299.

MSI GF65 Thin: What you need to know

For those on a budget, the MSI GF65 Thin may be right up your alley. The model comes in a Core Black color, with MSI red dragon crest on its hood. Its keyboard layout is tight and simply neat, with a single backlight and an Anti-Ghost key silver lining. There’s also a power button that seems part of its frame, presumably to keep it, well, thin.



And thin it is, with dimensions of 14.13 x 9.99 x 0.85 inches and a weight of 4.10 pounds. It's definitely not as thin as the MSI Stealth, but the size isn't terrible given the starting price of $999. Its display boasts a 15.6-inch, 1080p resolution, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 45% NTSC of the color gamut.

(Image credit: MSI)

As for specs, expect Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB SSD along with either an Intel Core i5-10200H as its base price or Intel Core i7-10750H. In better news, it’s also VR ready, which is great for those looking to get into more VR games at a lower price point. As for ports, it will have two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 inputs and two USB 3.2 ports plus a headset AMP and Gold Flash jacks.



In terms of battery life, MSI says the GP65 will have up to 7 hours with its 3-cell, 51Whr Li-Polymer battery. This may vary wildly once put to the test.



MSI GP75 Thin: What you need to know

The 17.3-inch MSI GP75 Thin proves to have a few more perks than its little sibling, including its display, weight and price point. Spec-wise, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB SSD plus a 1TB HDD at 5,400-rpm, along with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU.

(Image credit: MSI)

Its dimensions are 15.63 x 10.24 x 0.9 inches and it weighs in at 4.85 pounds, which isn’t too much heavier than the GF65 Thin. As for its display, expect a 17.3-inch, 1080p IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 45% NTSC coverage.



Those looking for a bigger design without having to pay much more — as the GP75 starts at $1,299 — may want to opt for the GP75 Thin, although MSI has stated its battery life will last just over 6 hours with its 3-cell, 51Whr Li-Polymer battery.

Outlook

(Image credit: MSI)