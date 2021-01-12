CES 2021: News on the latest laptops, tablets, headphones and more

CES 2021 is officially underway with announcements from major players like Lenovo, Samsung, LG and others. We'll be bringing you all of the latest news from CES 2021 as it happens. While the event itself may be virtual this year, we still have hands-on coverage of many of the newly announced products to give you more in-depth impressions.
If you don't want to miss a single product announcement or hands-on, consider bookmarking this page and we'll keep you updated with all of our coverage from CES 2021.
Lenovo at CES 2021
Lenovo is typically one of the most prolific brands at CES and 2021 is proving no exception with a number of new laptops, tablets and monitors already announced and more expected.
Lenovo did have one unexpected offering up its sleeve with its new smart glasses, which are an enterprise-focused take on Google Glass.
Lenovo CES 2021 news:
HP at CES 2021
HP is having a busy CES 2021 as well with a handful of new laptops announced already. We went hands-on with the new HP Envy 14 and our reviewer came away thoroughly impressed with his first look at this sub-$1,000 laptop.
Along with the expected multitude of work and home laptops, we did get one genuine surprise from HP in the form of the company's first truly wireless earbuds. While the overall design looks like so many other true wireless options, HP stated that they are specifically made for conference calls.
HP CES 2021 news:
Intel at CES 2021
While it doesn't have any laptops of its own, Intel made a number of interesting announcements about what will be inside a variety of laptops in 2021. It runs the gamut from ultra-portable gaming laptops to business laptops and Chromebooks, so if you're considering any of those options you'll want to take a look.
Intel CES 2021 news:
Acer at CES 2021
While Acer has had a pretty quiet start to CES, we wouldn't count on that lasting. For now, the company has only taken the wraps off a new Chromebook Spin, which could be an intriguing AMD-powered option when it launches next month.
Acer CES 2021 news:
Samsung at CES 2021
Samsung has a whole host of products from TVs to washing machines to announce at CES 2021, but the Galaxy Chromebook refresh was the only one in our wheelhouse so far.
However, we know they have plenty in store for us later this week with the Galaxy Unpacked event coming on Thursday.
Samsung CES 2021 news:
LG at CES 2021
LG's full refresh of the Gram lineup, including a massive 16-inch convertible option, was its biggest contribution to CES 2021 until the company offered us a brief tease of its forthcoming rollable phone. If you haven't seen it in action yet, you need to take a look.
LG CES 2021 news:
Dell at CES 2021
Dell has been relatively quiet at CES 2021 with the exception of some potentially interesting updates to its Latitude lineup and a pair of new monitors; we'll see if it has anything else up its sleeve this week.
Dell CES 2021 news:
Microsoft at CES 2021
Microsoft unexpectedly snuck in an announcement of its own at CES 2021 with the Surface Pro 7 Plus. It's not the Surface Pro 8 that fans are waiting for, but it looks like a solid refresh for the enterprise and education market.
Microsoft CES 2021 news:
TCL at CES 2021
TCL remains a small player in the U.S. market, but its TCL 10 5G UW was an interesting budget 5G phone option last year and its newly announced TCL 20 series looks to pick up where it left off.
While the company announced two affordable new smartphones and a tablet at CES 2021, its plans for later in the year really have our interest with a foldable phone and another 5G phone that we expect will be the true successor to the TCL 10 5G UW.
TCL CES 2021 news: