Forget the iPad Air! Lenovo unveils Tab P11 at CES 2021 — a tablet with 15 hours of battery life

OK, so the Lenovo Tab P11 is no Apple iPad Air, but your bank account will thank you for it. Priced at less than $300, the Tab P11 is one of Lenovo's show-stopping CES 2021 devices.

The Lenovo Tab P11 is a sleek, budget-friendly tablet that offers entertainment, productivity and smart tech features without costing you an arm and a leg. As a cherry on top, Lenovo claims the Tab P11 delivers 15 hours of battery life. Now let's dig into the rest of the details.

CES 2021: The Lenovo Tab P11 tablet specs

The Lenovo Tab P11 tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 CPU with 6GB of RAM for speedy browsing, and faults an 11-inch, 2K display.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Whether you wish to catch up with friends, learn remotely or hop on a work meeting, you'll appreciate the 8MP front camera on the Tab P11, which comes with a Smart Privacy feature that can blur your background. This way, you don't need to worry about your mom commenting on your messy living room nor your co-workers making faces at your unkempt office.

The Lenovo Tab P11 features Dolby Atmos-tuned, quad speakers, offering high-fidelity sound and immersive playback. Whether you're holding the Tab P11 in landscape or portrait mode, music, videos and podcasts should sound great (of course, we'll know for sure once we get a review unit).

CES 2021: Lenovo Tab P11 display

The 2000 x 1200-pixel IPS panel offers 400 nits of brightness, so it should serve up crystal-clear imagery as you feast your eyes on your favorite Netflix shows. The display also features eye-care mode technology (certified by TÜV Rheinland), which helps to decrease blue-light exposure and reduce eye strain.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The Tab P11's display also offers support for the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 223, which is capable of sensing tilt and subtle pressure adjustments for smooth digital scribbling and doodling. This snazzy stylus, according to Lenovo, offers up to 200 hours of battery life.

Other optional accessories that you can pair with the Tab P11 include a keyboard, the Lenovo Smart Charging Station 2 and a folio case.

CES 2021: Lenovo Tab P11 design

The Tab P11 looks similar to other tablets in Lenovo's portfolio, sporting a dual-tone cover.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Image credit: Lenovo)

There are two color options for the Lenovo Tab P11: Slate Grey and Platinum Grey. The Lenovo tablet sports a sturdy, aluminum-alloy chassis with a sleek and slender profile.

CES 2021: Lenovo Tab P11 software

Although the Lenovo Tab P11 seems like a good choice for budget-conscious adults seeking a light-productivity tablet, the Tab P11 is also meant for kids. Thanks to a Google software addition called Kids Space, parents can hand over their tablet to their kids for child-friendly apps and games that promote a healthy mix of entertainment and education.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Image credit: Lenovo)

It's a way to keep the kids busy while you're typing away in your work-from-home office.

The Tab P11 also features a familiar interface, which can be populated with your favorite Google Play apps. You will also find pre-installed Microsoft Office apps such as Word, Excel, OneNote and PowerPoint.

Bottom line

The Lenovo Tab P11 costs $229.99 and it will hit store shelves this month.

We've reviewed our fair share of Lenovo tablets, including the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, and these devices tend to land on our best cheap tablets page. We can't wait to test the Tab P11 and see if it's worthy of being labeled as one of the best tablets of 2021.