HP unveils four new monitors at CES — including the 34-inch curved P34hc G4

Every January, CES brings us the latest, greatest, and most exciting innovations as a sneak peek of what's to come in the year in tech. From multimillion-dollar high-tech homes to affordable personal devices, each year the tech world comes together to show its new wares and maybe even rub each other's noses in it.

HP has opened up CES 2021 with a bang, announcing four new monitors to fit many different users' needs. From curved and voluptuous to lightweight and slim, HP's many years of engineering excellence can be seen in these units.

CES 2021: HP M24F and M27F FHD monitors

(Image credit: HP)

The HP M24f and M27f-series monitors are two super-thin, sleek and stylish FHD monitors with silver and black finishes that will dress up any home office or office space.

Both the M24f and M27F feature 1080p IPS panels with a 75Hz refresh rate and a wide 16:9 aspect ratio. With 300 nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast for nice black levels, and 5ms response times, both options are great for everyday work. Moreover, both monitors are Eyesafe-certified with low blue light technology to ensure your eyes aren't exhausted after you're done with your workday.

Both the M27f 27 inch and M24f 24 inch feature a VGA port, a 3.5 audio jack, and a Kensington lock, with the M27f having two HDMI ports, while the M24f only comes with one HDMI port.

HP has made a conscious effort to lower the carbon footprint and both of these monitors are made with up to 85% recycled materials and are sustainably packaged.

CES 2021: HP E24u G4 FHD USB-C Monitor

(Image credit: HP)

The E24u G4 FHD USB-C monitor is another silver and black stylish 24-inch monitor that will fit beautifully in your home office or office work area. The 23.8-inch IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits of brightness is also easy on your eyes thanks to HP's Eye Ease technology.

The monitor features a USB-C port that also delivers up to 65W of power to charge your laptop or connected devices. It comes with an HDMI port, a DisplayPort out, a DisplayPort in, and four USB Type-A 3.2 ports, providing users with multiple connection options.

CES 2021: HP P34hc G4 WQHD USB-C Curved Monitor

The P34hc G4 34-inch, WQHD 3440 x 1440-pixel monitor is gorgeous, easy to put together, super immersive, and proves bigger is truly better. The P34hc G4 is a productivity powerhouse with a sharp, clear WQHD panel, that truly keeps the user's eyes on their work. And thanks to its built-in KVM switch, you can connect two different computers to the P34hc and use both simultaneously and seamlessly side-by-side on the same screen.

(Image credit: HP)

With a plethora of ports starting with the USB-C input that not only transfers data and video, but also charges your PC (delivering up to 65w of power), you will have less of a need for so many cords filling your space. The P34hc G4 also comes with four USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

To call this monitor widescreen is an understatement, as it flaunts an aspect ratio of 21:9, and features 250 nits of brightness, a contrast ratio of 3500:1, and a low blue light mode to ensure it's easy on the eye. The P34hc G4 also comes with a pair of 3W internal speakers and is not only Energy Star and TCO certified but EPEAT registered.

The monitor has a stand that is height, tilt, and side adjustable to help you find a screen position that's right for you.