CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro flaunts 16-inch display and next-gen AMD Ryzen CPU

The IdeaPad 5 Pro is one of Lenovo's show-stopping CES 2021 reveals. The ultra-portable laptop, weighing 4 pounds, sports eye-catching security features, including built-in sensors that can detect if it's being moved behind your back.
Other alluring features of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro include motion sensing to pause videos while you're away, Alexa voice-assistant support, and ultra-slim bezels for spacious screen real estate.
CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro specs
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is powered by a next-gen AMD Ryzen mobile processor, features up to 32GB of RAM, up to a 1TB SSD and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. The IdeaPad 5 Pro sports a 75-watt-hour battery, Wi-Fi 6 and up to a 16-inch, 120Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.
CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro design
The 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro is wrapped inside a fashionable, all-metal chassis. You can choose between two colors: Cloud Gray and Storm Gray. The Lenovo laptop has a compact, featherweight form factor, weighing only 4 pounds.
The IdeaPad 5 Pro's trackpad is larger than previous-generation laptops. Lenovo also claims that the keyboard is bouncier and offers more satisfying feedback than its predecessors.
CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro display
There's also more screen real estate on the display thanks to the IdeaPad 5 Pro's slimmed-down bezels, which offer a spacious 90% screen-to-body ratio. The 16-inch, panel, utilizing a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, boasts 100% sRGB color-gamut coverage.
The 16-inch laptop offers up to a 2.5K-resolution with120Hz refresh-rate display and 350 nits of brightness.
Busy bees who often spend long hours on their laptop will be relieved to know that the IdeaPad 5 Pro sports eye-care technology to reduce blue light, which protects your eyesight during long sessions of productivity.
CES 2021: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro features
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro features an IR camera with Windows Hello for easy, hands-free logins. There are also time-of-flight (ToF) sensors embedded inside the IR camera, which is powered by attention-sensing software from Glance by Mirametrix. These ToF sensors help the IdeaPad 5 Pro pause videos when you've stepped away from your laptop. They can also trigger an alarm if the device is moved while your back is turned.
You can shout commands such as, "Alexa, remind me about my upcoming meeting in five minutes." Amazon's cloud-based voice assistant is another useful feature you'll find on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro. Alexa can send you alerts to help you remember important events, meetings and tasks — even when you're away from your laptop.
Lenovo has also tweaked the IdeaPad 5 Pro's cooling system with "balanced AI-enhancements" to optimize battery-life performance. Should you want your laptop to output a lot more "oomph" during CPU or GPU-intensive tasks, you can always switch to the IdeaPad 5 Pro's Maximum Performance Mode by pressing Fn + Q.
Bottom line
The AMD-equipped, 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is poised to hit store shelves in May. It will start at $1,149.
AMD-powered laptops have been disrupting the Intel-dominated laptop industry lately with devices such as the Acer Swift 3 and the HP Envy x360 13 blowing their Intel-equipped rivals out of the water. We're excited to see how well the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro performs in our labs — we'd love to see it join the growing list of AMD-equipped laptop disruptors on the market.