CES 2021: Gigabyte reveals Aero and Aorus laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs

It comes as no surprise that, at CES 2021, companies are dishing out high-performance laptops outfitted with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs. Lo and behold, Gigabyte has shown off its new line of Aero and Aorus series notebooks with just the upgrade.

Both Gigabyte’s Aorus pro gaming series notebooks, including the Aorus 17G, Aorus 15G, and Aorus 15P, and Aero creator series, featuring the Aero 17, Aero 17 HDR, Aero 15, and Aero 15 OLED, will boast the brand new Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. That means smoother gameplay and ray-tracing on-the-go — which puts a smile on our faces.



But more demanding GPUs means more thermal management required. Gigabyte has also redesigned its thermal system with Windforce Infinity technology, which gives its new Aorus 15P gaming notebook (which won’t be available in North America as of yet) up to 37% more airflow intake, reducing temperatures by 10 degrees for both its CPU and GPU.



Better yet, pre-orders are now available via the Gigabyte store with prices for its new line of notebooks starting at $1,499. Considering Gigabyte was the first to debut GTX-based laptops back in 2012, we have faith these will be strong gaming laptops, especially with its different models.

Gigabyte Aorus 17G

When it comes to specs, the 17.3-inch Aorus 17G can be outfitted with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, along with an Intel Core i7 H-series. Built with professional gaming in mind, it also has an impressive 1080p, 300Hz IPS LCD display, along with Gigabyte’s signature true mechanical keyboard with Omron switches for good measure.



Being Gigabyte’s high-end gaming notebook, Aorus 17G comes in at a pricey $2,099.

Gigabyte Aorus 15G and 15P

While Gigabyte has announced both its Auros 15G and 15P notebooks, the more affordable 15P model won’t be available in North America for the time being. Unfortunately, pricing isn’t available for the 15P as of yet.



What we do know is that both the 15G and 15P will be 15.6-inch gaming laptops, with the Auros 15G boasting up to a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to Intel Core i7 H-series, while the Aurous 15P has a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and up to an Intel Core i7 CPU. Both models will have a 1080p, 240Hz IPS LCD display with Gigabyte boasting up to 8 hours of battery life. If it’s anything like its last-gen Aero 17 models, we’re hoping that claim is true.



Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR and Aero 17

Gigabyte’s Aero series is for creators, and generally provides strong overall performance with brilliant displays. Each of the new lineup of Aero models will have a HDMI 2.1, miniDP and Thunderbolt 3 for image output, along with UHS-II SD card reader designed for photographers.



Its latest models continue to impress, especially with its Aero 17.3-inch HDR model. The creator laptop boasts up to a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and a sleek 4K, HDR IPS LCD display to make those colours pop. That's impressive, but it does come in at a hefty $2,499 price tag.



Its Aero 17 counterpart will have up to GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, up to Intel Core i7 CPU and a FHD IPS LCD. Expect to dish out at least $1,699 for this model.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED and Aero 15

Gigabyte’s Aero 15.6-inch OLED is getting the world’s first Xrite Pantone colour calibrated OLED, being VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black-certified and covers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.



Along with that panel, creators can expect a 4K, HDR AMOLED display, configurations of up to GeForce RTX 3080, along with up to Intel Core i9 CPU. With prices starting at $1,599, it's sure to be a popular choice.



Gigabyte’s Aero 15 model will boast up to a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, up to Intel Core i7 CPU and an FHD IPS LCD display. Prices for the Aero 15 are from $1,999.

Outlook

We’re excited to finally see the start of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series-equipped laptops, and we’re eager to test out the Aero and Aorus' new thermal system to see if they can handle the heat. Considering Gigabyte’s history of high-performance laptops with brilliant displays, here’s hoping its latest Aorus and Aero models impress. We won’t know until we get our hands on a review unit, so check back here for further updates.