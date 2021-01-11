HP Envy 14 hands-on at CES 2021: This could be the best sub-$1,000 laptop yet

CES 2021 is already upon us. Laptop companies are going all out before the show even begins, and HP has one consumer notebook that might as well be an affordable gaming laptop/business notebook for professionals.

Meet the new HP Envy 14, a sleek notebook that boasts an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. We got our hands on this sleek machine and came away impressed by its stylish design and impressive display. The HP ENVY 14 is slated to launch sometime this month starting at $999.

HP Envy 14: What you need to know

Similar to its EliteBook siblings, the HP Envy 14 has a lightweight and slim design. It is a standard clamshell laptop that boasts a sleek aluminum chassis, with its silver lid home to nothing but a stylish HP logo.

The interior features a silver deck packed with top-firing speakers above the silver keyboard and a large touchpad at the bottom. Unlike the EliteBooks, the side bezels and top bezel are pleasantly narrow.

At 3.5 pounds and 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the HP Envy 14 is a little heavier than something like the EliteBook 840 Aero, but it's not as wide and still relatively light.

(Image credit: HP)

The Envy 14 doesn't have as many ports as some of the bigger EliteBooks, but the I/O selection is still decent. The left side features a headphone jack, one USB Type-A port, an HDMI port and a Thunderbolt 4 port, while the right holds room for the power jack, one USB Type-A port and a microSD card slot.

There's not a lot of info about whether you can configure the HP Envy 14, but we do know that it'll at least come with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

As far as the display goes, you'll get a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel (16:10) display rated at 100% sRGB coverage and 400 nits of brightness. We haven't run our own benchmarks but the Envy 14 certainly passes the eye test; the screen was vivid and bright as I browsed the web and watched YouTube videos.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

As far as security goes, the HP Envy 14 can be outfitted with a fingerprint reader and a privacy shutter for the webcam.

We don’t have any estimated battery life numbers so it’s hard to tell how long the HP Envy 14will last until we do our own benchmarking. However, we do know that the laptop features a 4-cell, 63.3 Wh Li-ion polymer battery. The largest battery that can be outfitted into a laptop without getting flagged by the TSA is a 99.9 Whr battery, so the battery is a little over half of that capacity.

Outlook

(Image credit: HP)

At $999, the HP Envy 14 is selling at a good price for the components you get. Yes, we've seen cheaper laptops with better components before, but never in a 14-inch, sleek form factor. The HP Envy 14 has a lot going for it, as long as it can perform well on our benchmarks and battery life test, this could be one of the best video editing laptops you can get for an affordable price.