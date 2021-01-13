CES 2021: MSI Stealth 15M is razor-thin and totes an RTX 3060 GPU

CES 2021 has been an interesting experience, and we're still getting more and more announcements, especially since MSI just unveiled a truckload of new products, including the MSI Stealth 15M and a refreshed MSI GS66 Stealth.

Both products will launch later this month, with the Stealth 15M starting at $1,399 and the new GS66 Stealth starting at $1,799.

MSI Stealth 15M: What you need to know

The MSI Stealth 15M comes in either a Carbon Gray or Pure White color, but both are lathered on a sleek, pure aluminum chassis. The hood is either home to a blacked-out or gray MSI logo, respectively. Meanwhile, the interior showcases a compact keyboard and touchpad alongside a dragon-scale vent.

This laptop clocks in at 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.63 inches and weighs 3.75 pounds. It's ridiculously slim and light. It's also a bit light on ports, featuring two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

As far as specs go, you can get up to an Intel Core i7-11375H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Max Q GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, which is still pretty impressive given the size.

The MSI Stealth 15M's 15.6-inch display features a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and covers 45% of the NTSC color gamut. That doesn't exactly sound promising but hopefully it's bright.

MSI hasn't disclosed the projected battery life of the laptop, but we know it has a 3 cell, 52Whr Li-Polymer battery, which might not bode well for the Stealth 15M, since its siblings are boasting a 99.9Whr battery.

MSI GS66 Stealth: What you need to know

As far as we know, the MSI GS66 Stealth is relatively unchanged apart from the new specs that you'll be getting. It comes in at 14.17 x9.65 x 0.71 inches and 4.63 pounds.

The most expensive configuration ($2,999) will net you an Intel Core i7-10870H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

The best display you can outfit the GS66 Stealth with is a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel, 300Hz panel with a 3 millisecond response time.

Once again, it comes with a 99.9 Whr battery, so it's going to blow the Stealth 15M out of the water when it comes to battery life.

Outlook

We're excited to see a beefier MSI GS66 Stealth, but we're even more excited to see what the MSI Stealth 15M is made of.

Making a gaming laptop even more portable is nice, but what does it matter if it sacrifices battery life? We'll have to see how it rocks when we get both of these machines through our lab. Stay tuned for our full reviews of the MSI GS66 Stealth and the MSI Stealth 15M.