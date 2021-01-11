Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga unveiled: Meet the lightest ThinkPad ever

Our favorite convertible business laptop is getting a new plate of armor. Unveiled at CES 2021, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a spin-off of the popular ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

As the name implies, the newest edition to the ThinkPad series is made of titanium, a lightweight yet durable metal. Not only does this material keep the weight down (2.5 pounds) but the X1 Titanium Yoga is only 0.43 inches thick, making it the thinnest ThinkPad ever.

Looking past the new design, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium packs the latest components and comes with a generous assortment of ports and features. If you're looking for the best business laptop for working remotely, you should definitely keep the X1 Titanium on your radar.

There's some good and bad news. The good is that the X1 Titanium Yoga will be available starting in January 2021. The bad? It will start at $1,899. Fortunately, Lenovo's laptops are regularly discounted so keep an eye out for deals if you're interested in this notebook.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga: design, display, specs and features

It might be carved from a different ore but the X1 Titanium Yoga still looks like it belongs in the ThinkPad family. A mostly unadorned lid flaunts a simple Lenovo tag logo and a ThinkPad X1 in the corner. It's the same styling seen on the X1 Carbon and standard X1 Yoga.

Open the lid and you'll find more familiar surfaces including a keyboard with curved Chiclet-style keys and a red pointing stick (the rubber nub). Below the keyboard is a touchpad above which are discrete clickers for when you're using the pointing stick. You don't get the quad-speaker setup on the X1 Carbon but the two speakers flanking the keyboard are top-firing so the sound should be clear.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

As a 2-in-1, the X1 Titanium Yoga can be converted into a tablet or flipped into tent mode for viewing videos without the keyboard in the way. It supports several styluses including the Precision Pen (sold separately or in a bundle). There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Security measures include a fingerprint sensor and an HD IR camera with a webcam shutter. Along with a TPM 2.0 chip, you get human presence detection, which can dim or turn off the display when you walk away, then instantly log you in when you return.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The X1 Titanium Yoga has a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504-pixel touchscreen display capable of covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut and reaching 450 nits of brightness.

Powering the Titanium are 11th Gen Intel processors, up to a Core i7 with vPro and Irix Xe graphics along with a maximum of 16GB of RAM. Storage tops out at a 1TB PCIe SSD. We don't have full details on connectivity but Lenovo says the Yoga will support Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE and 5G.

Outlook

It's thinner, it's lighter and it borrows from our favorite business 2-in-1 laptop in the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. So we're excited about the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and eager to get it in our labs for testing.

I personally can't wait to watch movies and shows on the 2K panel, although it does make me nervous about battery life. If the Titanium does last beyond 10 hours, as Lenovo promises, then this new ThinkPad could be the one to buy.