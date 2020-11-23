iPad Pro gets $100 discount, hits lowest price during Black Friday week

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is powerful enough to replace your laptop. Black Friday is still days away, but Amazon is already offering Apple's most brawny tablet for an all-time low price.

Currently, you can get the base model iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet for $899 at Amazon. Usually, this tablet retails for $999, so that's $100 off its normal price. This drops the iPad Pro down to its lowest price ever. If you can't afford to wait, it's one of the best Black Friday iPad deals you can get right now.

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers the 256GB model iPad Pro 11-inch tablet for $799 ($100 off).

iPad Pro Black Friday deals

This Black Friday deal knocks $100 off the Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, this Apple tablet packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Now $100 off, the Apple iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. It packs an 11-inch (2732 x 2048) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner. The 128GB iPad Pro is also on sale for $729 ($69 off).View Deal

Given its robust set of features and laptop-killing performance, the iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy.

The iPad Pro in this deal packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

As we note in our iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) review, we loved its fast A12Z Bionic chip performance and brilliant display. Its upgraded cursor control is also impressive and we gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. In our lab, the iPad Pro 12.9 notched a score of 4,720 on the multi-core portion of the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635) as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 chip (4,443).

When it comes to design, the 4th generation iPad Pro looks nearly identical to the previous-gen model. Just about the only difference is that it has a square camera bump in its upper left corner on the back. At 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches and 1.4 pounds, the 2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch slab is thinner and lighter than the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). It's just as thin as but slightly heavier than the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (0.2 inches, 1.3 pounds).

Now $100 off, the iPad Pro is a solid pick if you're in the market for a new tablet. Don't hesitate to snag an iPad Pro for its lowest price ever in this early Black Friday deal.

