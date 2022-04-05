Get £30 off Xbox Series X in shock saving — Daily Deals

Not only is the Xbox Series X stock starting to normalise, you can get £30 off in a huge surprise saving! We never thought we'd see one discounted this early in its life.

While everyone else was taking advantage of the PS Now/PS Plus Premium exploit, Microsoft sneakily dropped this banger of a deal on its top-of-the-line console. The company's "certified refurbished" program is one of the best out there with thorough testing and a good warranty.

Simply put, if you've wanted a Series X, this is the best way to get one right now.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Xbox Series X: was £449 now £419 @ Microsoft

In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £35 now £30 @ Currys with code SWITCHSPORTS

Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Asus VivoBook 15: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon

Now £150 off, this Asus VivoBook 15 is a steal when considering what it gets you. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a workhouse that will handle multi-tasking and workloads without a hitch.

Bowers & Wilkins Beoplay EQ Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon

B&O's latest earbuds are fantastic with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,799 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,799, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

