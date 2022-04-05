Get £30 off Xbox Series X in shock saving — Daily Deals

By published

It's starting to get a lot easier to buy an Xbox Series X

Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Not only is the Xbox Series X stock starting to normalise, you can get £30 off in a huge surprise saving! We never thought we'd see one discounted this early in its life.

While everyone else was taking advantage of the PS Now/PS Plus Premium exploit, Microsoft sneakily dropped this banger of a deal on its top-of-the-line console. The company's "certified refurbished" program is one of the best out there with thorough testing and a good warranty.

Simply put, if you've wanted a Series X, this is the best way to get one right now.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Xbox Series X: was £449 now £419 @ Microsoft

Xbox Series X: was £449 now £419 @ Microsoft
In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Sports: was £35 now £30 @ Currys with code SWITCHSPORTS

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £35 now £30 @ Currys with code SWITCHSPORTS
Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Asus VivoBook 15: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon

Asus VivoBook 15: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon
Now £150 off, this Asus VivoBook 15 is a steal when considering what it gets you. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a workhouse that will handle multi-tasking and workloads without a hitch. 

View Deal
Bowers &amp; Wilkins Beoplay EQ Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins Beoplay EQ Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon
B&O's latest earbuds are fantastic with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!

View Deal
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,799 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,799 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,799, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to In-Ear Headphones
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 704 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple AirPods Pro
(White)
Our Review
1
Apple AirPods Pro with...
Amazon
£239
View Deal
Alienware X17 R1
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Alienware X17 R1 Laptop -...
very.co.uk
View Deal
Alienware m17 R4
Our Review
3
ALIENWARE M17 R4 GAMING LAPTOP
Dell Consumer UK
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
Our Review
4
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G732...
Laptops Direct
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
(Grey)
Our Review
5
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16" AMD)...
Lenovo UK
View Deal
Gigabyte AERO 17 HDR XC
Our Review
6
Gigabyte AERO 17 HDR...
Box
View Deal
Low Stock
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
7
RAZER Blade 14" Gaming Laptop...
Currys
£2,299
View Deal
Razer Blade 17 (2022)
Our Review
8
Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Ryzen...
Ebuyer
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
(1TB)
Our Review
10
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6in R9...
argos.co.uk
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 