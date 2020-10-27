Galaxy Tab A7 hits $169 new price low in early Black Friday deal

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 just hit a new price low in what we call an early Black Friday deal. So if you've been bargain shopping for an affordable tablet, listen up.

Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 is on sale for $169 at Walmart. That's $60 off its $229 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. By comparison, it's $55 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

It's also one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals you can get right now.

This early Black Friday deal takes $60 off the Galaxy Tab A7. The slim and lightweight Android Q-powered tablet delivers the entertainment experience you crave. Its 10.4-inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers make movies and shows come to life.

Samsung makes some of the best tablets around and the Galaxy Tab A7 falls in its midrange family of devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch, 2000 x 1200-pixel display, a Snapdragon 662 8-core CPU, and 3GB of RAM. It also houses 32GB of microSD expandable storage for apps and important files.

In our Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked the tablet's colorful display and excellent battery life. We also found its Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system to be fairly decent and gave it an overall 3.5 out of 5-star rating.

In our lab, the Galaxy Tab A7 notched a score of 1,405 which beats that of the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (966). Battery-wise, the tablet lasted an impressive 13 hours and 13 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test, which beats the category average (12:19).

We also found that the Galaxy Tab A7’s Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system provides enough sound to fill a medium-sized room. We listened to “Blinding Lights'' by The Weeknd and the snappy synth-pop tune was finely tuned, clear and loud.

At 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, the one-pound Galaxy Tab A7 is similar in thickness but heavier than the Amazon Fire HD 8 (0.4 inches, 0.8 pounds) and the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus (0.3 inches, 0.6 pounds).

For your peripherals, the Galaxy Tab A7 offers a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack. There's also a MicroSD slot on board that supports up to 1TB.

