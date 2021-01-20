Epic wireless earbuds deal crashes Amazon Echo Buds to $89

The Amazon Echo Buds are one among the audio industry's more affordable wireless earbuds. And for a limited time, you can buy Amazon's Alexa ready buds for an incredible price.

Currently, the Echo Buds are on sale for $89.99 at Amazon. Normally, they cost $129.99, so that's a $40 discount. This is the second-lowest price we've seen for these true wireless earbuds. It's one of the best cheap headphone deals in town right now.

Amazon Echo Buds: was $130 now $89.99 @ Amazon

One of the best headphone deals right now takes $40 off the Amazon Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and integration with Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon's Echo Buds are the best wireless earbuds to buy on a budget.

Design-wise, they retain a familiar clean, metropolitan look as seen in Amazon's Echo family of audio products. Pairing them to your device requires you to simply open the charging case and hold down the pairing button for a few seconds.

Additionally, Echo Buds are IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant like the AirPods Pro and Jabra Elite Active 75t. This means you can use the Echo Buds for your workouts without the fear of sweat damaging them. They also offer good noise-cancellation and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Now $40 off, the Echo Buds are a solid choice if you're looking for decent wireless earbuds under $100.