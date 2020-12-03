Epic Cyber Week tablet deal offers Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab for just $149

Lenovo Cyber Week deals continue with sitewide discounts on the brands best mobile gear. If you're budget shopping for a smart tablet under $200, you'll want to check out this offer from Lenovo.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant for just $149 at Lenovo. Traditionally, this tablet retails for $250, so that's $100 in savings. It's an all-time low price for this Yoga Smart Tab and one of the best tablet deals available right now. Even better, it's bundled with 3 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (valued at $24).

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab w/ Google Assistant: was $249 now $149 @ Lenovo

This Cyber deal takes $100 off the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab. It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS touch display, a 2.0-GHz Snapdragon octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. View Deal

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant is a tablet that doubles as a screen-enabled smart home hub.

It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS touch display, a 2.0-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. Thanks to 360-degree far-field voice recognition, you can play music, adjust the thermostat or make hotel reservations hands-free from across the room.

In terms of design, the Yoga Smart Tab is beautifully crafted from iron grey aluminum with an elegant soft-touch finish on the back. Just like Lenovo Yoga laptops, the Yoga Smart Tab is convertible. It has a built-in kickstand that lets you tilt, stand, hold, or hang it on a wall. At 1.28 pounds and 9.5 x 6.5 x 0.3~0.9 inches, the Yoga Smart Tab is larger than its sibling, the Smart Tab M8 (0.67 pounds and 7.8 x 4.8 x 0.3 inches).

When you're streaming music or movies, the Yoga Smart Tab's powerful dual JBL Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive sound. Lenovo promises up to 11 hours of web browsing (or up to 10 hours of 1080p playback) on the Yoga Smart Tab's 7000mAh battery. As for connectivity, the tablet is equipped with a USB Type-C port, microSD card slot and headphone/mic combo jack.

If you're in the market for a tablet or considering gift ideas for mom or dad, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is a solid choice.