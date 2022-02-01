Get an RTX 3060 gaming laptop for just £800 with this eBay discount code: Daily Deals

An eBay discount code is giving you 20% off tech right now, and we've just found an incredible gaming laptop deal because of it.

Right now, you can get nearly £300 off an Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 and a massive 17.3-inch display — taking the price down to just £804. That is crazy good value for money!

That's not all the deals today, though, as you can use the same code to get the AirPods 3 for their lowest ever price, pick up Elden Ring for even cheaper and more.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU (refurbished: was £1,099 now £804 @ eBay with code LOVE20OFF

This laptop packs so much power into a dirt cheap price: a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. A 512GB SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179 now £59 @ Amazon with discount applied

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're £120 off on Amazon which is the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was £183 now £131 @ eBay with code LOVE20OFF

Now over £50 off, the the 3rd generation AirPods are at an all time low price. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £159 @ eBay with code LOVE20OFF

Nab the AirPods Pro for just £159 at eBay thanks to a special discount code. The AirPods Pro delivers awesome active noise cancellation while adding support for MagSafe charging. It also features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,794 @ Currys with code FREENEXTDAYDEL

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Currys. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

BenQ EL2870U 4K Ultra HD monitor: was £199 now £159 @ eBay with code LOVE20OFF

Thanks to this eBay discount code, you can get a 27-inch 4K monitor for just over 150 quid! The picture is gorgeously sharp and vividly colourful, and the 1ms response time makes it decent for casual gaming too.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (Xbox): was £59 now £44 @ Amazon

In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

