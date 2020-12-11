Don't own an Xbox Series X, PS5 or RTX 3090? Cyberpunk 2077 is on GeForce Now

Securing a next-gen graphics card has been chaotic for many of us. I certainly failed after attempting to grab an Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3060 when they launched, forcing me to sit here, twiddling my thumbs with an ancient GTX 970.

I'm in desperate need of an upgrade, which has become especially apparent when trying to run Horizon: Zero Dawn and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on this PC. If you're in the same boat as me on Cyberpunk 2077 launch day, you might find some luck with GeForce Now.

GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that lets you stream all sorts of games, including Cyberpunk 2077. However, it can only stream CD Projekt Red's enormous RPG at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second.

If you're in possession of a high-end PC, it will run much better on that natively, but if you're not working with much, GeForce Now could be a very successful alternative. You'll need high internet speeds to stream the game though, which might prove to be another roadblock for certain gamers.

And if you have already purchased the game, you can stream it on GeForce Now by letting the service access your games library through Steam or GOG. Launching at a free tier means you only get to play for an hour before having to sign off and log-in again.

This could get annoying, so if you spend $5 a month on the Founders subscription, you get access to GeForce Now's priority servers along with six hours of uninterrupted gameplay. Additionally, the Founders tier offers RTX features like ray tracing and DLSS technology, both of which will make the game look better and run smoother.

This is an especially useful software for fans getting scared about the game's console performance. PS4 and Xbox One aren't doing too hot with Cyberpunk 2077, and PS5 doesn't even let the player swap between Performance and Resolution modes.