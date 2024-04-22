Surface Pro 10 with Snapdragon X Plus appears — new leaked specs for Microsoft's 2-in-1

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

A mid-tier Surface Pro 10 with Qualcomm's unannounced SoC

Microsoft Surface Pro 9
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft's first Surface AI PCs for Business launched in March, but that omitted the rumored Qualcomm-powered versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 now expected in May. A month away from launch, early Geekbench results have been spotted by Windows Latest — and it looks like we might have a more affordable, consumer-friendly version of the Surface Pro 10 on the way.

According to this Geekbench ML test information, Microsoft's Surface 10 Pro may come with the unannounced 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip and 16GB of RAM —  which might be the new baseline for Snapdragon X-based devices. There's still a lot we don't know about this Surface 10 Pro, but these leaked DirectML benchmarks give us a clearer picture.

Leaked benchmarks for Surface Pro 10 with Snapdragon X Plus

In the Geekbench ML test, which measures a device's machine learning performance, the Surface 10 Pro — codenamed "OEMMN OEMMN" — scored an impressive 2,410 on a balanced power plan with the Windows 11 Pro Insider Preview OS.

geekbench ml score for surface pro 10

(Image credit: WindowsLatest)

Qualcomm hasn't officially announced the Snapdragon X Plus SoC, but we now know that it'll be a 10-core chip (with 6 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores). This makes the X Plus variant slightly less powerful (and more affordable) than the X Elite's 12 high-performance cores.

This Geekbench ML result only shows off one Surface Pro 10 configuration Microsoft plans to offer, but this next-gen 2-in-1 may arrive with Snapdragon X Elite variants, an option of 32GB of RAM, and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The Surface Pro 10 is also expected to debut a new OLED display panel with more vibrant colors and rich blacks compared to previous Surface Pro's LCD displays.

We'll have more concrete details after the Surface event slated for May 20, 2024, where Microsoft will talk more about the Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6, and upcoming AI features in Windows.

Sarah Chaney