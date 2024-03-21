Microsoft's first Surface AI business PCs are here: Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6

Microsoft has announced the launch of the first AI PCs in its Surface lineup designed specifically for business users, the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Both got some notable upgrades over previous models, including a new range of AI features.

Here's what we know so far.

Microsoft's first Surface AI PCs for Business

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has unveiled two new Surface devices, the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Both devices boast enhanced specs and performance over previous models, with a particular emphasis on AI features. They're powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and include a dedicated Copilot key.

Microsoft designed these devices to leverage AI in some creative ways that can really come in handy for business users. For example, Windows Studio Effects uses AI to keep you in frame on video calls, even when you're moving around. Microsoft Copilot also features improved natural language processing, enabling features like live captions and text analysis, including handwritten text.

The Neural Processing Unit on each device improves performance across the board by offloading tasks from the CPU and GPU. That means that resource-intensive tasks can run faster and smoother with the help of AI, from video editing to design to coding and everything in between.

Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business specs and availability

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for Business (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business will be available for pre-order starting March 21, 2024 with shipments beginning April 9. Both are available in several different configurations.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business is available with either the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135U or the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U. It comes with 8, 16, 32, or 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a removable Gen 4 SSD with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The display is a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense Flow touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also includes integrated storage and wireless charging for the optional Surface Slim Pen.

The 1440p Quad HD ultra-wide webcam on the Pro 10 is compatible with Windows Hello facial recognition for sign-on. The Surface Pro 10 for Business also supports NFC authentication and includes a TPM 2.0 chip for added security. According to Microsoft, the battery can last up to 19 hours.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business is available with the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135H or the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165H. LPDDR5 and LPDDR5x RAM are both available, although the LPDDR5 option is only available for 8GB of memory. LPDDR5x RAM is available in 16, 32, or 64GB. Models with the 8GB RAM option include Intel integrated graphics while models with 16, 32, or 64GB of RAM include Intel Arc graphics.

The Laptop 6 also includes a removable Gen 4 SSD with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. You have two display options: a 13.5-inch or 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen. Both feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5. According to Microsoft, the 13.5-inch model has a battery life of 18.5 hours while the 15-inch model lasts up to 19 hours. So, you can expect similar battery life regardless of which size you go for. Both models include support for Windows Hello facial recognition sign-in and feature an integrated smart card reader and a TPM 2.0 chip.