Acer Aspire 5 laptop crashes to $399 in early Memorial Day deal

By published

Pick up the Acer Aspire 5 for an incredibly low price

Acer Aspire 5 laptop
(Image credit: Acer)

Early Memorial Day deals offer notable discounts on today's best laptops. One standout deal affords you a top-rated Acer laptop for its best price yet. 

Currently, Walmart has the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop on sale for just $399. It normally retails for $499, so that's $100 in savings and its lowest price ever. 

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: was $499 now $399 @ Walmart
Now $100 off, the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54-501Z) is one of the best laptops to buy. This machine packs a 14 inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

View Deal

If you're looking for an affordable, day-to-day machine, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops you can buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 14 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD. 

Although we didn't test this exact configuration, Acer Aspire 5 reviews at Walmart average 4.2 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers praise its lightweight, sleek design and speedy performance. Others appreciate its full selection of ports and great sounding speakers. 

By design, the Aspire 5 sports a premium aesthetic, with a silver, aluminum hood. At 3.2 pounds and 12.9 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the Aspire 5 is a portable 14 inch laptop. It's on par with the HP Laptop 14 (3.1 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches), HP EliteBook 840 G7 (3 pounds, 12.74 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches) and HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches). 

Connectivity-wise, the Aspire 5 supplied you with an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

If you're on the hunt for a new laptop on a budget, the Acer Aspire 5 is an exceptional value.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  