Windows on Snapdragon is Getting a Big Upgrade

SEATTLE -- At a panel here at the Build developer conference yesterday, Microsoft announced Visual Studio 15.8.1, a software development kit (SDK) for developers to create 64-bit apps that run on Windows PCs using Qualcomm's Snapdragon PCs. Previously, the lack of 64-bit apps was one of the biggest limitations of Microsoft and Qualcomm's Always Connected PCs.

For context, 64-bit apps are better than 32-bit apps because they can access more of the computer's memory and are also more secure. It seems, however, that these apps won't be emulated, and that developers will have to create them native for ARM. This all means its up to developers to create these versions of the apps, which may take time and resources.

"By porting to ARM, you can optimize the user experience and battery life of your applications running natively on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile PC platform," it says on Qualcomm's website. So while the apps may become available, you'll have to find the right version for your machine.

Thus far, we've reviewed two PCs running Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors: the Asus NovaGo and HP Envy x2. Both performed well, but were held back by limited app compatibility -- something that 64-bit support can hopefully fix.

Photo: Shaun Lucas/Laptop Mag

