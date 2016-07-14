Chromebooks Can Now Make Skype Calls. Here's How.

Skype users on Chrome OS and Linux may feel left out in the cold -- both versions are lacking features that have been on their Mac and Windows counterparts for quite awhile. That's about to change, with a new alpha launch for Linux and the ability for Chromebook users to make voice calls.

Here's how to make voice calls on Skype on a Chromebook:

1. Go to web.skype.com

2. Log in

3. Pick a contact

4. Click on the phone icon to make a call.

Your call will begin.

If you're on Linux, go here to download the latest Linux Alpha. It's a WebRTC version that avoids the needs for plugins, and also includes file-sharing and a whole bunch of emoticons.

The Alpha may be a bumpy ride, as the company warns that "Skype for Linux Alpha is not a fully functioning Skype client yet," but it really wanted fans to get to try it.

Chromebook Tips