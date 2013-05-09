Your Future Samsung TV May Bend And Twist

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could catch the perfect TV viewing angle from anywhere in your living room? That idea may not be too far off, according to a newly published patent from Samsung. The filing describes a TV with a flexible display that viewers could bend by using a remote control, just like changing the channel.

In addition to adjusting the physical display, the remote control would also alter the images to fit the screen’s new positioning. The television would include a “panel deformation member” that is placed on the display’s rear to control its movements, the patent said.

According to the pantent, future Samsung TV owners would be able to bend or rotate a portion of the screen or the entire display depending on your viewing preference. The remote would communicate with the TV via Bluetooth or infrared connection. Ideally, the controller would pull up a menu that would offer various options on how to alter the screen, allowing the viewer to customize the rotating angle, bending direction and precise degree.

Samsung has been flaunting its flexible OLED displays for quite some time, but until now the technology seemed to be geared toward smartphones rather than TVs. While the Korea-based manufacturer has been teasing the idea of a virtually unbreakable handset for more than a year, there’s no indication as to when this technology could launch.

Samsung unveiled its new F8000 smart TV at this year’s CES in January, placing an emphasis on its personalized recommendation engine, voice commands, and social media integration. If this patent ever becomes a reality, Samsung could customize the TV experience in a new way by focusing on hardware, rather than just tailoring content based on a viewer’s taste.