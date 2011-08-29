Rumor: Verizon to Launch Samsung Droid Prime This October

Verizon fans upset over their carriers' decision not to carry the Samsung Galaxy S II will be pleased to know that big red is reportedly planning something even bigger. According to the Boy Genius Report, the Verizon will get an exclusive release on the Samsung Droid Prime, the first handset to come preloaded with Android 4.0 Ice Scream Sandiwch, Google's next-gen OS.

Details about the Droid Prime are scarce. BGR reports that it will carry a model number of SCH-i515, but other than that, we don't know what the devices' specs will be. We assume that as a "flagship phone" it will carry a dual-core CPU and LTE connectivity, but there's no word about the screen resolution, NFC-support, and whether or not this device will have a keyboard (probably not).

Note: The image above is a rendering of the Galaxy S II. We don't have any leaked shots of the Droid Prime.

via BGR