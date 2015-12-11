How to Print in Microsoft Edge

Even though we live in a mostly digital world, there’s still a few times when it’s nice to have a physical copy. In Microsoft's Edge web browser, it's a cinch to print out something from the web or "print it" to a PDF file you can share with others. Here’s how to do it.
1. Open Edge.
2. Find a page you want to print.
3. Hit the button with three dots in the top right to open up more settings.
4. Select Print. Alternatively, you can skip step 3 by pressing CTRL + P on the webpage.
5. Hit Print at the bottom of the new Window. If you want to change which printer you’re going to use, select it from the drop down menu at the top of the Window. This is also where you can choose to save something as a PDF.
