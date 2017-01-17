How to Use Chrome to Display All Types of Media In-Browser

Many people aren't aware that Chrome can display many media types in the browser. Rather than loading VLC, or Quicktime, you can play videos without going anywhere else. Ditto for images (including GIFs), text files, and even full PDFs. Chrome is a fully capable media station that’s always just a click away.

There are three main ways to open a media file in Chrome browser.\

Method #1: Drag and Drop

1. Open Chrome.

2. Select a file from any location (movie, image, pdf, etc.) and drag it into Google Chrome. The browser should move from your current window to the file you’ve dragged on to it. Alternatively, you can do the same thing without dragging and dropping.

Method #2: Right Click and Open With

1. Right click the file.

2. Select Open with > Google Chrome.

Method #3: Drag onto Icon

Drag the file onto the Google Chrome desktop icon to open it.

