Lenovo's Miix 720 Leaks, Adds USB-C and Higher-Res Display

Lenovo's unannounced Ideapad Miix 720 2-in-1 got out of the bag a little early, according to leaked photos and specs from German site WinFuture.
According to the report, the detachable 720 will get the upgrade to Intel's 7th-generation "Kaby Lake" Y-series CPUs, a 2880 x 1920 display, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. The device will allegedly charge via a newly added USB Type-C port but maintain two USB Type-A ports for existing peripherals.
MORE: Best Lenovo Laptops
The Surface competitor will, unsurprisingly, keep Lenovo's trademark watchband hinge and will come in both gold and black. According to the report, it will gain an infrared camera to log in with Windows Hello via facial recognition. Additionally, it seems that Lenovo will ship a new version of its stylus, the Active Pen 2, with more levels of pressure sensitivity.
There's no word on pricing, release date, or even an official announcement from Lenovo. But should the Miix 720 be released soon (and these details point to that being the case), we'll let you know what we think as soon as we test it.
[via WinFuture]
Laptop Guide
- Laptop Buying Guide: 8 Essential Tips
- The Best & Worst Laptop Brands
- Laptop Tech Support Showdown: Undercover Report
- Should I Buy a Chromebook? Buying Guide and Advice
- Laptops with the Longest Battery Life
- Chromebooks vs. Windows 10 Laptops: What Should You Buy?
- Why You Shouldn't Buy a Touch-Screen Laptop
- Out of the Box Tips: Set Up Your New Laptop Like a Pro
- The Best Time to Buy a Laptop
- Chromebook vs. Tablet: Which Should You Buy?
- Laptop Buying Tips for Students
- 10 Key Features to Look for in Your Laptop
- How to Buy a 2-in-1 Laptop Hybrid
- USB Type-C FAQ: Everything You Need to Know
- How to Get Rid of Your Old Laptop
- Laptop Warranties: What They Cover
- Which CPU is Right For You?
- Which Laptop Features Are Worth the Money?
- Gaming Laptop Buying Guide: Find the Right Rig
- 10 Reasons Why Consumers Should Buy Business Laptops
- Which MacBook is Right for You?
- 5 Things to Look For in Your Next Laptop Keyboard
- How to Configure Your Laptop: Specs That Matter
- Which Graphics Card Do You Need?
- The Perfect Laptop? Here’s What It Should Have
- Why 78 Percent of Laptop Screens Suck
- A Guide to Computer Ports and Adapters
- 13 Ways to Make a Slow Laptop Faster
- How to Tell If You Can Upgrade Your Laptop
- Laptop Locks Guide: Do You Need One?
- 10 Features You Can Skip to Save Money