Lenovo's Miix 720 Leaks, Adds USB-C and Higher-Res Display

Lenovo's unannounced Ideapad Miix 720 2-in-1 got out of the bag a little early, according to leaked photos and specs from German site WinFuture.

According to the report, the detachable 720 will get the upgrade to Intel's 7th-generation "Kaby Lake" Y-series CPUs, a 2880 x 1920 display, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. The device will allegedly charge via a newly added USB Type-C port but maintain two USB Type-A ports for existing peripherals.

The Surface competitor will, unsurprisingly, keep Lenovo's trademark watchband hinge and will come in both gold and black. According to the report, it will gain an infrared camera to log in with Windows Hello via facial recognition. Additionally, it seems that Lenovo will ship a new version of its stylus, the Active Pen 2, with more levels of pressure sensitivity.

There's no word on pricing, release date, or even an official announcement from Lenovo. But should the Miix 720 be released soon (and these details point to that being the case), we'll let you know what we think as soon as we test it.

[via WinFuture]

