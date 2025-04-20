Motorola just launched its first laptop—but you probably can’t get it

Motorola is dipping its foot into the laptop market after creating a buzz with its Razr foldable phones. There's a big catch, however: It's only available in India.

Two new laptops will carry the Motorola brand for the first time. And as you might expect from a company owned by laptop giant Lenovo, the specs seem very familiar.

The Moto Book 60 is coming out in India on April 23 in two variants. There is the Moto Book 60 with an Intel Core 5 processor priced at ₹ 61,999 ($726) and one with an Intel Core 7 processor starting at ₹69,999 ($819).

As for the specs of the Moto Book 60, both come with 16GB DDR5-5600 and 512GB SSD, although the Core 7 version can go up to 32GB RAM and 1 TB storage. Both come with Windows 11, a 60 Wh battery, an Intel Arc integrated GPU, a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, and a lightweight build of 3 lbs.

So what's so special about the Moto Book 60? They come in Pantone colors to give them a unique look.

Moto Book 60 colors are sharp. (Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto Book 60 comes in either the Pantone Bronze Green or Wedgewood. Last year, Motorola released its Razr Plus in the Pantone Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse.

The Moto Book 60 launches in India on April 23. There is no word if these laptops will make their way to the U.S.

Since Motorola is owned by Lenovo, there is a similar Lenovo laptop to the Moto Book 60. The Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 comes in with similar specs and weight, however, it is a bit more expensive, and the grey color doesn't compare to the Pantone colors the Moto Book comes with.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Moto Book 60 Specs Laptop Moto Book 60 Price Core 5 - ₹ 61,999 ($726), Core 7 - ₹69,999 ($819) Availability April 23, India CPU Up to Intel® Core 7 Processor 240H GPU Integrated Intel Arc Graphics RAM Up to 32GB DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 1TB SSD m.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 Display 14" 2880x1800 OLED, 500nits, 120 Hz Weight 3.06lbs Dimensions 12.33 x 8.7 x 0.67 inches

The Moto Book 60 in the Wedgewood color. (Image credit: Motorola)

And here comes the Moto Pad 60 Pro

On the same day that the Moto Book 60 comes out in India, Motorola is also releasing the Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet.

The Android tablet comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. There's also a microSD slot to bump up to storage by another 1 TB. For its display, it uses a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD at a 144 Hz refresh rate and 2,944 x 1,840 resolution. It also comes with a big 10,200 mAh capacity that the company says will last up to 35 hours.

Once again, if those specs seem familiar to you, it's because they're identical to the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro. However, a big difference for the Moto Pad 60 Pro is the Pantone Bronze Green color it comes in.

That's a nice shade of green. (Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto Pad 60 Pro will release in India on April 23, starting at ₹29,999 ($351). Like with the Moto Book 60, there is currently no word on whether it will be released outside of India.