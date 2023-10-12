Motorola flip the script on foldables: Razr (2023) almost half the price of Z Flip 5
Pretty flipping impressive
Motorola is no stranger to phones that fold, having taken the world by storm with its iconic Razr V3 19 years ago. Today’s foldable phones are the reincarnation of these devices, and the Razr is finding second wind as one of the best foldable phones on the market — and today it can all itself the most affordable one too.
Having launched the impressive Motorola Razr Plus (Razr+) earlier this year, the Lenovo-owned brand is back with its most affordable foldable to date — the Motorola Razr 2023.
Motorola Razr (2023): Finally, an affordable foldable
Motorola opens up preorders today for its latest foldable, the Motorola Razr (2023), at a jaw-dropping $599.99 — nearly half the price of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 ($999)!
So, what’s the catch? Well, if you’re a fan of the Razr Plus’ 3.6-inch edge-to-edge cover screen then you’re all out of luck when it comes to the Razr (2023). The new Razr foldable dials things back for its cover screen, featuring a 1.5-inch OLED panel as an always-on display and notification screen.
While foldable fans may miss the functionality of the Razr Plus’ larger display, it’s good news on the battery front — not only will this draw less power, but the Razr features a larger 4,200 mAh battery capacity too!
Motorola’s newest foldable cuts the costs a little further by adopting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a noticeable step down from the Razr Plus’ Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 offering, but still a fair amount of power and performance for your pocket.
Outlook
Motorola has showcased a real desire to reclaim its flip-phone crown in the foldable era in recent years with the successful revival of the Razr product line. This new budget-friendly option breaks impressive ground as many manufacturers in the US market are still sticking to a ~$1,000 price point for their foldable devices.
Samsung’s dominance in the smartphone and foldable market has stagnated recently with its latest Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 devices failing to wow users with any dramatic improvements. Could Motorola’s affordable foldable flip the tables on the South Korean tech giants?
The competition for the foldable crown is only getting hotter, and Motorola is making its intentions plainly obvious. With buyers tightening their purse strings, the Razr’s pro-consumer pricing could make all the difference.
