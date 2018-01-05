HP Reveals Durable Chromebooks for Schools, Businesses

Today, HP unveiled its latest Chrome OS laptops, the Chromebook 11 G6 Education Edition (EE) and the Chromebook 14 G5. Both of these machines are due out in February, and feature ruggedized designs that survive MIL-SPEC 810G tests, the same procedures that military equipment must pass.

The Chromebook 14 G5, Credit: Andrew Freedman/Tom's Guide

These machines are also built for collaboration and for portability, as their 18.5mm thin chassis fold to the flat 180-degree position. While the Chromebook 11 G6 EE's built for a chaotic classroom, with co-molded rubber contact points and a strengthened corner design to absorb bumps, the Chromebook 14 G5's keyboard is designed to survive the minor spills and features pick-resistant keys.

While the Chromebook 14 G5 only comes in a dark grey with black design, the 11 G6 EE model will be sold in both that colorway and another, which features a yellow streak that wraps its keyboard deck and the frame of its lid.

The Chromebook 11 G6 EE, Credit: HP

Both Chromebooks sport Intel's Celeron N3350 and N3450 CPUs, with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. These Chromebooks also provide a decent selection of ports with a pair of boxy USB Type-A ports, and dual reversible USB Type-C ports. Both feature a headphone jack and microSD memory reader on their right sides.

The Chromebook 11 G6 EE can be upgraded to a HD-resolution touchscreen, while the Chromebook 14 G5 packs a 1920 x 1080-pixel Full HD screen.

Pricing is to be announced, so stay tuned to Laptop Mag for more information on these notebooks, and all of the awesome tech coming next week at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

