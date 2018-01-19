How to Use the macOS Quick Look Feature

The Macintosh operating system has a handy feature you can use to preview files and documents before you open them. It's called “Quick Look” and was introduced into the operating system in Leopard (10.5) in 2007 as a convenient way to evaluate files before you open them. It's still a favorite shortcut in macOS today.

Here's how to do it:

1. Open a Finder window to the directory where your file is.

2. Click once on the file you want to preview so that it is highlighted in the Finder window, and then hit the spacebar or Cmd-y.

3. Hit space again to close the quick look window.

4. Highlight multiple files and hit the spacebar to preview them. Navigate between them with the right and left arrow keys.

5. Tap the up and down arrow keys to navigate between all the files in a folder

macOS High Sierra Tips