Google Details Timeline to Kill Flash in Chrome

The guillotine is coming for Flash's head. Today (Aug. 9), Google announced its timeline to stop supporting Adobe's Flash Player.
Starting in September, Chrome build 53 will start blocking Flash related to behind-the-scenes features like website analytics. Google claims that's where more than 90 percent of the usage is.
In December, HTML5 will become the default plugin for videos and gaming in Chrome 55. Flash won't be completely dead, though. If you visit a site that only supports Flash, you'll be told to enable Flash.
In Chrome 42 last year, some Flash content was set to be click-to-play.
Google claims that HTML5 will make for a faster, safer internet and lead to better battery life. I can't wait to kiss Flash goodbye soon enough.
