How to Fix a 'Boot Configuration Data File is Missing' Error in Windows 10

You have Windows 10 on your laptop. It was there yesterday. But now, when you turn on your computer, you're greeted with error code 0xc0000034, "The Boot Configuration Data file is missing."
The good news is that your data isn't lost, and you can get it all back (we'll show you how). The bad news is that you'll have to do a little work to restore that missing file. Here's how to fix a 'configuration data file' boot error in Windows 1o:
First, you'll need a DVD or USB stick containing Windows installation media. You can download a utility from Microsoft here that will create that for you. Next, follow these steps:
1. Insert your installation media into the computer.
2. Boot to the media. We had to press F12 during bootup on the Dell we fixed up to reach this menu, though these keys can differ depending on your laptop's make and model.
3. Click Next on the Windows Setup menu.
4. Click "Repair your computer."
5. Choose Troubleshoot.
6. Select "Advanced options."
7. Pick "Command Prompt."
8. Type Bootrec /fixmbr and press the enter key.
9. Type Bootrec /fixboot and press the enter key.
10. Type Bootrec /scanos and press the enter key.
11. Type Bootrec /rebuildbcd and press the enter key.
12. Type "A" to add the installation to the boot list and hit enter.
13. Exit the command prompt with the X button on the top of the window.
14. Click "Continue" to go to your desktop.
