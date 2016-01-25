How to Disable (and Enable) Notifications in Chrome

Are you sick of the little boxes that pop up in the corner of Chrome? Do the little windows that pop up with your latest emails annoy you?

If you dig through settings, you can disable those entirely. In just a few clicks, you'll be browsing in peace. Alternatively, if you love them, you can make sure they're enabled.

Here's how to disable or enable notifications in Chrome.

1. Go to chrome://settings in the Omnibox (i.e., the address bar).

2. Click "Show advanced settings..." You'll have to scroll down to get to it.

3. Click "Content Settings" in the Privacy section.

4. Chose the button for "Do not allow any site to show notifications" or an alternative if you want to receive certain or all notifications.

Chrome Browser Tips