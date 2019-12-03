Cyber Monday 2019 deals you can still get in

Cyber Monday is over, but some of the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are still available.

There's extra urgency in this year's Cyber Monday deals. Another round of Trump tariffs are expected to kick in on December 15. This could increase the price of tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. As a result, retailers are trying to beat the tariff clock ensuring that some of the best Cyber Monday deals are already live.

Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel

Up to 50% off select apparel Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops

Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops Amazon: Countdown to Cyber Monday deals

Countdown to Cyber Monday deals B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more

Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now

Shop Cyber Monday now Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items

Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops

Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals

Up 67% off travel deals HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops

Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads

Up to 56% off ThinkPads Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more

Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2

$500 off Surface Book 2 Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"

45% off sitewide via "BF19" MyHeritage: DNA kits now $39 each

DNA kits now $39 each Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs

Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping

25% off + free shipping Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses

Up to $400 off Purple mattresses REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide

Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale

BOGO subscription sale Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online

Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online Walmart: Best deals you can get now

Best deals you can get now Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles

Top 5 Cyber Monday deals

The Best Cyber Monday Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This Surface Pro 7 sports a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU. It also comes bundled with Microsoft's Type Cover, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet. On sale for $599, it's at its lowest price ever.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999

This is the lowest price we've seen for our favorite business laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a sleek business laptop with a beautiful display, fast performance and loads of security features. View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269

The HP 14 Laptop comes with a Core i3-1005G1, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. For just $269, this laptop is an absolute steal for Cyber Monday deals.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (8th Gen): was $1,299 now $1,049

The Dell XPS 13 has ruled the roost as our favorite laptop for several years. It's hard to say no to a laptop that effortlessly combines performance, aesthetics and endurance. The 8th gen iteration delivers all of that and more with a lovely 1080p panel. View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core i5): was $999 now $622

Google's first attempt at a tablet, the Pixel Slate has an elegant design, a sharp screen and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6": was $189 now $132 @ Amazon

It doesn't get much cheaper than this. Best Buy is taking $100 off what is already one of the least expensive laptops on the market. This Chromebook is a great option for kids. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad P1: was $2,399 now $1,319 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad P1 is a lightweight powerhouse. It packs a 2.5GHz Core i5-9400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "THINKSGIVING" drops its price to $1,319.95. View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $500 off.

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $319 @ Walmart

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a solid laptop for everyday use. It features a 15.6-inch screen, Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Normally on sale for $349, it's now $30 off. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13" 2-in-1: was $1,299 now $1,049

This slim baby comes packed with a Core i7-1065G7, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus Graphics. For just barely $1,000, the Spectre X360 13 2-in-1 is an absolute steal for the specs it has.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $126 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C425: was $449 now $329 @ Walmart

This deal gets you a modern Chromebook at a very low price. Asus' Chromebook C425 flaunts an edge-to-edge 1080p display and packs a generous 128GB of storage. View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $219 now $99

Good luck finding a cheaper laptop than this Lenovo 100e Chromebook, which is just $89 this Cyber Monday. This is a great deal if you need a laptop for your kid or to run basic tasks. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 (10th Gen Core i7): was $779 now $449

We haven't reviewed the IdeaPad S340, but any laptop with a Core i7 CPU for $449 is an absolute steal. On top of that, you get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple Cyber Monday Deals

MacBook Pro 15" (1TB): was $3,799 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

This fully-loaded 15-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Originally $3,799, this deal drops the price of this excellent laptop by a whopping $800 to $2,999. View Deal

MacBook Air 13 (2017): was $999 now $699.99 @ Amazon

This older model MacBook Air is available for with a whopping $300 discount. Armed with a Core i5 processor and a fast 128GB, this laptop is still a very capable system.View Deal

Headphones Cyber Monday Deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: were $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones offer good audio and Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation. Boasting 22 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel technology, the jam session only stops when you say so. And with Apple's W1 chip, the headphones offer almost instant pairing with iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169.99 now $99.99

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price for Cyber Monday. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal

What is Cyber Monday?

Created by the National Retail Federation (NRF), Cyber Monday's purpose is to encourage people to shop online. The NRF coined the Monday after Black Friday "Cyber Monday" in order to include online retailers. And the holiday has only grown since then.

According to Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday 2018 raked in $7.9 billion which was 19.3% more than the prior year. With the trend of online spending increasing at an exponential rate, Cyber Monday 2019 is likely to set a new record.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2019 will fall on December 2, which is the Monday after Thanksgiving. It's the first time in five years that Cyber Monday will fall in December rather than November. As a result, shoppers will have six less days to shop before the holidays. This means the best Cyber Monday deals will start earlier than ever, as we're already seeing.

What stores participate in Cyber Monday?

All major retailers will have Cyber Monday deals. That includes stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club. In the past, we've even seen major apparel retailers like Macy's offer discounts on audio, smart home, and wearable products on Cyber Monday.