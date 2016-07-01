How to Customize Windows 10's Autoplay Menu

Whenever you insert a USB stick, external hard drive, DVD or other media into your Windows 10 laptop, you're likely greeted with a pop-up asking you what the computer should do next. This is called AutoPlay, and if you're anything like me, you find it a bit annoying. If you want to do away with AutoPlay, all you have to do is follow a few steps to turn it off forever. Alternatively, you can customize how it reacts to different media.

Here's how to customize AutoPlay pop-ups in Windows 10:

Disable Autoplay in Windows 10

1. Go to Settings > Devices.

2. Click AutoPlay on the sidebar.

3. Switch "Use AutoPlay for all media and devices" to off.

Pick Specific Actions

1. Open the Control Panel.

2. Choose AutoPlay.

From here, you can choose different types of drives and files should do when you insert media into your laptop. When you're done, click save.

