Apple vs. Samsung Sales Ban Hearing Scheduled for Dec. 6

Apple wasted little time in identifying eight Samsung phones the company wants banned in the U.S. after it prevailed over its competitor in court, but the judge presiding over the case obviously doesn't feel quite the same sense of urgency. Rather than immediately considering the Cupertino company's request, the Honorable Lucy Koh scheduled the hearing for possible new sales injunctions all the way out on December 6th.

Koh isn't just being capricious; she says that the post-trial maneuvers and motions by both companies are expected to be numerous and complicated, and Koh wants time to take it all in and tackle everything at once on December 6th.

The judge's post-trial schedule issued strict deadlines and page limitations on the two companies' various motions and arguments, which she says "will be strictly enforced." At one point during the trial, Koh became so frustrated with the flood of frivolous paperwork that she asked Apple's lawyer if he was "smoking crack" after he introduced a 75-page-long list of possible witnesses.

Apple is asking for a sales ban on the Galaxy S 4G, Galaxy S2 Skyrocket, Galaxy S2 Epic 4G, Galaxy S Showcase, Droid Charge, Galaxy Prevail and two Galaxy S II variants available through AT&T and T-Mobile.

Separately, Samsung has asked Judge Koh to rescind the sales ban on the Galaxy Tab 10.1, which the jury found distinct from Apple's tablet design patent. That hearing is scheduled for September 20th.

Via PCMag and The Verge