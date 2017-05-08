Amazon Sale: Up to $50 Off Kindles, Fire Tablets

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if your mom is in dire need of a new tablet or e-reader, Amazon has your back. The e-commerce giant is holding yet another sitewide sale in which many of its e-readers, tablets, and even its Echo speaker are up to $50 off.

Diehard bargain hunters may notice that Amazon's previous sale in March had more aggressive prices, but the retailer's current sale includes more devices, such as a discount on the Oasis E-Reader and the Amazon Echo. Below you'll find all of the deals along with a breakdown of what you'll save on each device.

Kindle Tablets

Fire Tablets

Smart Home

Echo for $149.99 ($30 off)

Amazon's sale is valid through Saturday, May 13.