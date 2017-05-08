Amazon Sale: Up to $50 Off Kindles, Fire Tablets

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if your mom is in dire need of a new tablet or e-reader, Amazon has your back. The e-commerce giant is holding yet another sitewide sale in which many of its e-readers, tablets, and even its Echo speaker are up to $50 off.
Diehard bargain hunters may notice that Amazon's previous sale in March had more aggressive prices, but the retailer's current sale includes more devices, such as a discount on the Oasis E-Reader and the Amazon Echo. Below you'll find all of the deals along with a breakdown of what you'll save on each device.
Kindle Tablets
- Kindle E-Reader 6-inch for $59.99 ($20 off)
- Kindle for Kids Bundle for $79.99 ($44 off)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle for $94.97 ($35 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader for $99.99 ($20 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $139.97 ($40 off)
- Kindle Voyage E-Reader for $179.99 ($20 off)
- Kindle Voyage Essentials Bundle for $234.97 ($45 off)
- Kindle Oasis Bundle for $309.99 ($50 off)
Fire Tablets
- Fire HD 8 Tablet for $64.99 ($25 off)
- Fire Tablet Variety Pack for $129.98 ($50 off)
Smart Home
- Echo for $149.99 ($30 off)
Amazon's sale is valid through Saturday, May 13.