How to Add Extensions to the Edge Browser

It's finally happened - with the Windows 10 Anniversary update, you can add extensions to the Edge browser, just like with Safari, Firefox or Chrome. As of this writing, there are only 13 extensions, but we expect that number to increase with time.
There's no point in waiting, though, as you'll likely be interested in some of the extensions available now. Here's how to add extensions to Edge:
1. Open Edge.
2. Press "..." and click "Extensions."
3. Click "Get extensions from the Store."
4. Click on the extension you want to add.
5. Click Install.
6. Click "Turn it on" from the pop-up that appears.
7. Click "..." to see and use your extensions.
