Why wait for the iPad Air 6? The iPad Air 5 is $200 off right now

Now that Apple's launched the new iPad Air 6 powered by an M2 chip, it's the best time to buy the previous-gen iPad Air 5.

Just two weeks ago, Amazon discounted the base model iPad Air 5 by $200. And now, it's the 256GB model's turn.

For a limited time, you can grab the 256GB iPad Air 5 for only $549 on Amazon — that's a savings of $200! This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet, so grab yours before it sells out.

The iPad Air 5 currently holds the 'best overall' slot on our list of best tablets in 2024, and for good reason. It's plenty powerful with the M1 chip, offers great battery life, and can easily be paired with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to create a viable laptop alternative.

Luckily for you, this deal isn't reserved for just one iPad Air 5 colorway. You can save $200 on the 256GB iPad Air 5 in Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Blue. But like we said, this is a limited-time deal on Amazon, so act fast before it's gone.

Today's best iPad Air deal