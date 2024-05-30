Why wait for the iPad Air 6? The iPad Air 5 is $200 off right now
Grab the iPad Air 5 at its all-time lowest price
Now that Apple's launched the new iPad Air 6 powered by an M2 chip, it's the best time to buy the previous-gen iPad Air 5.
Just two weeks ago, Amazon discounted the base model iPad Air 5 by $200. And now, it's the 256GB model's turn.
For a limited time, you can grab the 256GB iPad Air 5 for only $549 on Amazon — that's a savings of $200! This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet, so grab yours before it sells out.
The iPad Air 5 currently holds the 'best overall' slot on our list of best tablets in 2024, and for good reason. It's plenty powerful with the M1 chip, offers great battery life, and can easily be paired with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to create a viable laptop alternative.
Luckily for you, this deal isn't reserved for just one iPad Air 5 colorway. You can save $200 on the 256GB iPad Air 5 in Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Blue. But like we said, this is a limited-time deal on Amazon, so act fast before it's gone.
Today's best iPad Air deal
Apple iPad Air 5 (256GB)
Was: $749
Now: $549 @ Amazon
Overview: Amazon slashes $200 off the 256GB model of Apple's iPad Air 5.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip with Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C charging
Launch date: March 2022
Price check: Walmart $699 | Best Buy $699
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for Apple's 256GB iPad Air 5.
Reviews: Everyone seems to love the iPad Air's lightweight, elegant design, equipped with a colorful display and powerful M1 performance. Whether you need an iPad to stream content, answer emails, play mobile games, or do all of the above, the iPad Air 5 is a great choice.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want your iPad to double as a laptop. We've ranked the iPad Air 5 as the best tablet overall because of its versatility and affordable performance, and when you pair it with the Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard (sold separately), it makes a great laptop alternative.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a simple tablet to stream content or browse the web. An even cheaper tablet like the iPad 9 would do the trick.
