The Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra is my top Wishlist tablet and its $250 off right now
Oh to have a large pretty tablet with a funky little pen
Best Buy is rolling out incredible deals, intending to beat out Prime Day before it even begins. And thanks to those deals, one of the tablets I've been longing for may be coming home with me soon. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, with the included S Pen, is just $949 at Best Buy with My Best Buy Plus membership, or $1,049 without. Normally this bundle runs $1,199, so with your Plus membership, that's $250 in savings and one of the best tablet deals of the season.
With a gorgeous 14.6-inch QHD AMOLED display powered by Android's latest OS and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor and 12GB RAM, the possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can use this tablet for. While it comes equipped with 256GB storage, it also has a microSD slot that allows for up to 1TB of external storage.
A productivity powerhouse that's perfect for artists and content creators alike, the included S-Pen has tilt control and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for precise sketching, handwriting and even photo editing and retouching. You also get a 6-month free trial of Clip Studio Paint EX when registering this product.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal
14.6" Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Was: $1,199
Now: $949 @ Best Buy with Plus membership
Features: 14.9-inch QHD (2960 x 1848) AMOLED display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage with up to 1TB expandable microSD external storage, Snapdragon 8th gen 2 processor, 12MP front-facing camera, 13MP rear-facing camera, up to 16 hour battery life, facial recognition and fingerprint reader, IP68 water and dust resistance, S-Pen included
Release Date: September 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen with the S-Pen included
Price check: Amazon $ 1,199
Reviews consensus: In our hands-on review of the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance, and quad-speaker array impressive. We also liked its nifty Samsung DeX support for desktop multitasking via a monitor or TV.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on| Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a tablet for more than just browsing. This is an excellent choice to replace a laptop, or to use as a drawing tablet, not to mention the media editing capabilities
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet primarily for everyday browsing, streaming and casual mobile gaming, or you're looking for a more portable device.
