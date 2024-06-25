The Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra is my top Wishlist tablet and its $250 off right now

Best Buy is rolling out incredible deals, intending to beat out Prime Day before it even begins. And thanks to those deals, one of the tablets I've been longing for may be coming home with me soon. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, with the included S Pen, is just $949 at Best Buy with My Best Buy Plus membership, or $1,049 without. Normally this bundle runs $1,199, so with your Plus membership, that's $250 in savings and one of the best tablet deals of the season.

With a gorgeous 14.6-inch QHD AMOLED display powered by Android's latest OS and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor and 12GB RAM, the possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can use this tablet for. While it comes equipped with 256GB storage, it also has a microSD slot that allows for up to 1TB of external storage.

A productivity powerhouse that's perfect for artists and content creators alike, the included S-Pen has tilt control and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for precise sketching, handwriting and even photo editing and retouching. You also get a 6-month free trial of Clip Studio Paint EX when registering this product.

If you're in the market for upgrading your tech this year, there's no better time than now. With Prime Day coming up, several retailers are pushing out impressive sales to compete with Amazon. Check out our best Prime Day 2024 deals hub to stay on top of the best tech deals from across the web.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal