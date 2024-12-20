The Amazon HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is now $69 — you can still get it in time for Christmas!

We're getting down to the wire for last-minute gift shopping. Amazon delivers in spades, though, with this excellent deal on its 8-inch kid-friendly tablet that's on sale for 50% off with delivery in time for Christmas (with Prime membership).

You can now buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $69. That's half-off its usual $139 price, and one of the best deals we've seen for this compact yet capable 2024 tablet. Right now, this tablet is only $5 shy of the best price we've ever seen, which makes this deal even more attractive, considering you can still order it time to put the tablet under the Christmas tree.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is one of our picks for best kids tablets, and it's easy to see why. For starters, it has an 8-inch HD touchscreen with 1,280 x 800 resolution. Its components are not going to break any speed records, but they're sufficient for the moderate streaming, gaming, and reading needs of this tablet's intended audience. At this bargain price, the tablet comes with only 32GB of onboard storage (25GB available), but since it comes with a microSD card slot you can always expand that storage by up to 1TB.

As a "Pro" tablet, this model distinguishes itself with touches aimed at kids in this older age group. It comes with 6 months of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to thousands of games, videos, books, and more that target the 6 to 12 age group. It also comes with a drop-proof case that's less bumper-like — a perfect choice for growing kids who want their tablet to look more like something their parents might carry.

Note: Amazon only has two colorways (Hello Teal and Jungle Cat) available at this price for Prime delivery before Christmas. Target and Best Buy also have the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet on sale for the same $69 price, but whether you can receive it by Christmas — or pop into a store and pick one up in person — will depend on availability in your neighborhood.

