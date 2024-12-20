The Amazon HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is now $69 — you can still get it in time for Christmas!
Get 50% off the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet
We're getting down to the wire for last-minute gift shopping. Amazon delivers in spades, though, with this excellent deal on its 8-inch kid-friendly tablet that's on sale for 50% off with delivery in time for Christmas (with Prime membership).
You can now buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $69. That's half-off its usual $139 price, and one of the best deals we've seen for this compact yet capable 2024 tablet. Right now, this tablet is only $5 shy of the best price we've ever seen, which makes this deal even more attractive, considering you can still order it time to put the tablet under the Christmas tree.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is one of our picks for best kids tablets, and it's easy to see why. For starters, it has an 8-inch HD touchscreen with 1,280 x 800 resolution. Its components are not going to break any speed records, but they're sufficient for the moderate streaming, gaming, and reading needs of this tablet's intended audience. At this bargain price, the tablet comes with only 32GB of onboard storage (25GB available), but since it comes with a microSD card slot you can always expand that storage by up to 1TB.
As a "Pro" tablet, this model distinguishes itself with touches aimed at kids in this older age group. It comes with 6 months of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to thousands of games, videos, books, and more that target the 6 to 12 age group. It also comes with a drop-proof case that's less bumper-like — a perfect choice for growing kids who want their tablet to look more like something their parents might carry.
Note: Amazon only has two colorways (Hello Teal and Jungle Cat) available at this price for Prime delivery before Christmas. Target and Best Buy also have the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet on sale for the same $69 price, but whether you can receive it by Christmas — or pop into a store and pick one up in person — will depend on availability in your neighborhood.
Half-price! The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is on sale for 50% off, which brings it to within $5 of its best-ever price. Optimized for kids from 6 to 12 years old, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet comes with 6 months of Amazon Kids+ service (double that to 1-year for $10 more). It comes with a more streamlined case that makes this tablet look less kid-like and more appropriate for the growing tween crowd. Three of the four colorways are on sale for this price (the Marvel Avengers design costs $10 more). Of those, only two -- Hello Teal and Jungle Cat -- can ship before Christmas for Prime members.
Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) IPS touchscreen, hexa-core 2.0GHz CPU with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD slot for up to 1TB of storage), up to 13 hours battery life, 2MP front-facing camera and 5MP rear-facing camera, parental controls, pre-set filters for 6 to 12 year olds, slimline sturdy case with kickstand. This model includes 6-months of free Amazon Kids+, which provides age-appropriate apps, games, videos, books and more, and it comes with Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty that promises a replacement if the unit gets damaged.
Release date: 2024
Price history: This price is just $5 shy of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro's best-ever price seen during Black Friday.
Price check: Target $69 | Best Buy $69
Buy it if: If you know a child aged 6 to 12 that could use a tablet for entertainment and streaming. Its design, parental controls, and included 6 months of Amazon Kids+ content makes this tablet perfect for children. The worry-free warranty protects against bumps and damage for two years.
Don't buy it if: You don't have a child in your life, or you're not concerned with having your child have access to age appropriate, kid-specific content.
