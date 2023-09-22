Wow! The Surface Pro 8 with keyboard bundle is only $699 right now

Despites its age, the Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is still one of the best 2-in-1 tablets around. It packs a gorgeous display, top tier webcam, and powerful performance. Plus, you can use it as a laptop with an optional keyboard.

Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard for just $699 from top-rated retailer antonline via Walmart. That's a staggering $600 off its former price of $1,299 and the lowest price ever for this Surface bundle. In fact, this is one of the best Surface Pro deals we've seen outside of Black Friday.

Today's best Surface Pro with keyboard deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 w/ Keyboard: 1,299 $699 @ Walmart

Now $600 off, the Surface Pro 8 with Type Cover Keyboard is cheaper than ever before. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

Although we typically don't recommend products more than 2-years old, the Surface Pro 8 is scheduled for firmware updates through 2027. For that familiar laptop feel, this particular tablet ships with a black Surface Pro Type Cover Keyboard (valued at $129).

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display and strong performance impressive. We also love its dual Thunderbolt 4 port array and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 8 affords you two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port and Microsoft’s excellent magnetic charging port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on board and Surface Type Cover port.

The Surface Pro 8 is a solid choice if you're in the market for a premium productivity tablet. As with all Surface deals, this one won't last long, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.